Dalen Terry News: Muted role continues in loss

Terry amassed zero points (0-2 FG) and one assist across six minutes during Wednesday's 110-94 loss to the Hawks.

Terry continues to be used sparingly off the bench, logging fewer than 10 minutes for the fourth time in the past six games. Despite their record, Chicago has a deep backcourt rotation, making Terry somewhat expendable when it comes to regular playing time. To this point, he has scored double-digits only four times all season, highlighting his limited role.