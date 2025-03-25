Fantasy Basketball
Dalen Terry headshot

Dalen Terry News: Notches 14 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Terry accumulated 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 129-119 win over the Nuggets.

This was the second-highest point total of the season for Terry as he continues to see an upward trend in minutes. Over his last three outings, Terry has averaged 24.6 minutes per contest with 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers.

Dalen Terry
Chicago Bulls
