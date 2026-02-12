Dalen Terry headshot

Dalen Terry News: Posts 22 points in G League outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Terry racked up 22 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one block over 34 minutes in Thursday's 123-107 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

Terry made his first start for the Blue Coats since joining Philadelphia as a two-way prospect on Feb. 10. The versatile man ended up as his side's only player to exceed 20 points during the game while operating as a point guard. He has seen limited action across 35 NBA games this season, but he's currently expected to get more opportunities in G League play.

Dalen Terry
Philadelphia 76ers
