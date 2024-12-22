Dalen Terry News: Receives light minutes in return

Terry (knee) scored three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and added one rebound, one assist and one block across 12 minutes in Saturday's 123-98 loss to the Celtics.

Terry was back in action after missing three straight games with a right knee contusion. Though he was technically part of the rotation Saturday, Terry didn't play at all in the second and third quarters before checking back with 10:05 remaining in the fourth, when the Bulls were trailing by 18 points and had essentially already conceded the game. With the Bulls at close to full strength, Terry likely won't have an opportunity to carve out a sizable enough role to make a meaningful fantasy impact.