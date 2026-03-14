Dalen Terry News: Returns to Saturday's game

Terry (undisclosed) checked in at the 3:48 mark of the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Nets, per the 76ers broadcast.

Terry went to the locker room in the second quarter after being tripped mid-air by Ben Saraf, but the former was cleared by medical staff to return to Saturday's game. Terry is expected to get an extended run for the 76ers due to the absences of Kelly Oubre (elbow), Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Paul George (suspension).