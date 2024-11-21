Dalen Terry News: Scores double digits in loss

Terry dropped 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), a rebound, an assist and a steal over 16 minutes in Wednesday's 122-106 loss against Milwaukee.

Wednesday night marked Terry's second game this season scoring double digits, and he did so in a very efficient manner. If Terry continues to perform like he did against the Bucks, he may be able to carve out a consistent role among the Bulls' rotation moving forward.