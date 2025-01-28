Dalen Terry News: Scores season-high 13 points

Terry accumulated 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 13 minutes during Monday's 129-121 victory over Denver.

Terry notched a season-high 13 points in what was an outlier based on recent performances -- he scored a combined three points in his previous three games. The Bulls are likely to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, and Terry is someone who could benefit if the franchise is able unload some of their key veteran contributors.