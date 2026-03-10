Dalen Terry News: Shines in bench role

Terry finished Monday's 115-101 loss to the Cavaliers with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 19 minutes.

Terry made a strong impression on his new team Monday, and with so many injuries in Philadelphia, he's at least worth monitoring in deeper formats. Across five total appearances with the 76ers, Terry is averaging a mere 10.2 minutes per contest.