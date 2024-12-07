Dalen Terry News: Used sparingly again Friday

Terry closed with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Friday's 132-123 loss to the Pacers.

Terry continues to play limited minutes for the Bulls, having logged fewer than 20 minutes in all but three games to this point. In 13.8 minutes per game, Terry is averaging just 4.4 points and 1.0 assists, numbers that certainly won't help his cause when it comes to moving into a more sizeable role.