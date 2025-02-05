Dalen Terry News: Will play vs. Minnesota

Terry (knee) has been cleared to play against the Timberwolves, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

After missing Tuesday's win against the Heat, Terry will get back on the floor for the Bulls in the second game of a back-to-back on the road in Minnesota. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 3.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 45.1 percent from the floor.