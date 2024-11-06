Dalton Knecht Injury: Heads to locker room
Knecht went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies with what appears to be a jaw injury, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Knecht caught an elbow to the face from Jake LaRavia late in the fourth quarter and exited the game to go back to the locker room. Considering the Lakers are down double-digits with three minutes to play, it's unlikely Knecht will return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now