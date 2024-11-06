Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht Injury: Heads to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Knecht went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies with what appears to be a jaw injury, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Knecht caught an elbow to the face from Jake LaRavia late in the fourth quarter and exited the game to go back to the locker room. Considering the Lakers are down double-digits with three minutes to play, it's unlikely Knecht will return.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now