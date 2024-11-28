Dalton Knecht Injury: Probable for Friday

Knecht is probable for Friday's game against the Thunder with a right quad contusion, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Knecht is coming off an impressive performance Wednesday after scoring a team-high 20 points in the win over the Spurs. Even though he's listed as probable for this matchup Friday, all signs point to him being available and likely to handle the same workload he's had in recent games. Knecht has started in five of the Lakers' last seven games, averaging 18.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in that span.