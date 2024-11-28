Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Knecht is probable for Friday's game against the Thunder with a right quad contusion, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Knecht is coming off an impressive performance Wednesday after scoring a team-high 20 points in the win over the Spurs. Even though he's listed as probable for this matchup Friday, all signs point to him being available and likely to handle the same workload he's had in recent games. Knecht has started in five of the Lakers' last seven games, averaging 18.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in that span.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now