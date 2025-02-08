Fantasy Basketball
Dalton Knecht

Dalton Knecht Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 2:58pm

Knecht (recently traded) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Knecht was traded by the Lakers to the Hornets on Thursday in exchange for Mark Williams. Knecht didn't take the court against the Spurs on Friday, and he won't be able to play Sunday until the trade is finalized. The rookie first-round pick averaged 9.3 points on 50.8 percent shooting (including 43.9 percent from three on 4.1 3PA/G) and 2.4 rebounds over 17.6 minutes per game across his last 10 outings with the Lakers prior to being traded.

