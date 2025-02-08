Dalton Knecht Injury: Returning to L.A.

The trade between the Lakers and Hornets involving Knecht, Mark Williams and Cam Reddish was rescinded Saturday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

According to McMenamin, the Lakers said the trade fell through because the Hornets failed to satisfy a condition of the deal. Bobby Marks of ESPN.com relays that because the deadline has passed, the trade was not allowed to be amended. Knecht was averaging 20.7 minutes per game ahead of the trade deadline, but his role may look different moving forward, as Luka Doncic's arrival will push Austin Reaves to shooting guard.