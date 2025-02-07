Dalton Knecht Injury: Won't debut Friday

Knecht (recently traded) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Hornets acquired Knecht along with Cam Reddish (personal), a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick swap on Thursday in exchange for center Mark Williams. Knecht won't debut for Charlotte on Friday, but he'll likely be available to play against Detroit on Sunday. Prior to the trade, Knecht had averaged 8.3 points and 2.2 rebounds over 16.8 minutes per game since the beginning of January.