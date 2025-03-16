Dalton Knecht News: Available Sunday

Knecht (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

As expected, Knecht has been upgraded from probable to available. On Friday, the sharpshooter posted 32 points (13-27 FG, 5-13 3Pt) in 37 minutes as a starter during a 131-126 loss to Denver. However, with Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith back in action, Knecht will operate off the bench Sunday.