Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Available vs. San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 5:23pm

Knecht (quadriceps) is starting Wednesday against the Spurs, according to Khobi Price of The Orange County Register.

Knecht was initially listed as questionable and then bumped to probable, so his availability isn't entirely surprising, although his move to the starting unit will undoubtedly shake things up following the 27-point loss against the Suns on Tuesday. The rookie out of Tennessee is averaging 14.0 points per game over his last 10 appearances (five starts).

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now