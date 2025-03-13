Dalton Knecht News: Back to bench

Knecht will return to the bench for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Knecht started Monday against Brooklyn in place of Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), but with Finney-Smith back from a one game absence, Knecht will be relegated back to the second unit. With Rui Hachimura (knee) and LeBron James (groin) still out, Knecht will still likely be one of the main contributors off the bench Thursday.