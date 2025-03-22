Dalton Knecht News: Back to bench role

Knecht will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

After getting his 15th start of the season for the Lakers, Knecht will be in the second unit to face Chicago on Saturday. The talented rookie is averaging 7.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc in a reserve role for Los Angeles this season.