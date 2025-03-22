Fantasy Basketball
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Back to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Knecht will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

After getting his 15th start of the season for the Lakers, Knecht will be in the second unit to face Chicago on Saturday. The talented rookie is averaging 7.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc in a reserve role for Los Angeles this season.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
