Dalton Knecht News: Back to G League
Los Angeles assigned Knecht to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Wednesday.
Knecht has been sent back to the South Bay affiliate after a day with the NBA team. He was a regular member of Los Angeles' second unit at the beginning of the season, but his involvement decreased over recent months to the point where he rarely sees more than five minutes of play in a game. He'll now look for better opportunities to produce in the G League Lakers' game against the Iowa Wolves on Wednesday.
