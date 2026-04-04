Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Back with parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:57am

The Lakers recalled Knecht from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Rather than sticking around with South Bay for its Western Conference Finals matchup versus the Stockton Kings on Sunday, Knecht will rejoin the parent club ahead of the final game of its road trip Sunday in Dallas. Knecht helped South Bay advance to the third round of the G League playoffs after producing 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes Friday in a 112-97 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalton Knecht See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalton Knecht See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
77 days ago
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action
NBA
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
270 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings 2025-26: Top Keepers from All 30 Teams
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings 2025-26: Top Keepers from All 30 Teams
Author Image
Alex Barutha
298 days ago
Underdog Best Ball: NBA Playoff Rankings and Strategy
NBA
Underdog Best Ball: NBA Playoff Rankings and Strategy
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
352 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategies for Sunday, April 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategies for Sunday, April 13
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
357 days ago