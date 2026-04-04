Dalton Knecht News: Back with parent club

The Lakers recalled Knecht from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Rather than sticking around with South Bay for its Western Conference Finals matchup versus the Stockton Kings on Sunday, Knecht will rejoin the parent club ahead of the final game of its road trip Sunday in Dallas. Knecht helped South Bay advance to the third round of the G League playoffs after producing 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes Friday in a 112-97 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the Western Conference Semifinals.