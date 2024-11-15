Dalton Knecht News: Chips in 14 points vs. San Antonio

Knecht logged 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and three rebounds over 26 minutes in Friday's 120-115 win over the Spurs.

Knecht made his second start of his NBA career Friday off the heels of a 19-point performance against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. The rookie first-round pick had just three points in his first start Nov. 6 against Memphis, but he had a more efficient outing this time around. Knecht could make his third-career start Saturday against the Pelicans if Rui Hachimura continues to be sidelined due to a sprained right ankle.