Dalton Knecht News: Deemed probable for Monday

Knecht (personal) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

After his trade to the Hornets was nixed over the weekend when Mark Williams failed a physical, Knecht has rejoined the Lakers and is expected to suit up Monday. In 48 appearances for the Lakers this season, Knecht has averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 0.9 assists in 20.7 minutes per game. With Luka Doncic (calf) listed as probable for Monday and on track to make his team debut, Knecht could see his playing time begin to trend down over the second half of his rookie season.