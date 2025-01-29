Dalton Knecht News: Drops 24 off bench Tuesday

Knecht notched 24 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and five rebounds across 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the 76ers.

The rookie wing put together his best scoring effort since he erupted for 37 points against the Jazz on Nov. 19. Knecht has had an erratic January, scoring six points or less in seven of 13 games, but he may be working his way back into a more consistent role on the Lakers' second unit, as he's played more than 20 minutes in three straight games.