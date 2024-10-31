Fantasy Basketball
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Drops career high in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Knecht put up 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 134-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

Knecht's 18 points mark a career high in his very young career, and he was one of the very few bright spots in Wednesday's loss. If the rookie continues to elevate his play, he could carve out a larger role for himself as the season progresses.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
