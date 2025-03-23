Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Efficient in limited run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Knecht amassed six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in seven minutes during Saturday's 146-115 loss to the Bulls.

Knecht was efficient during his extremely limited run in garbage time of a blowout loss. The rookie has received increased playing time of late due to LeBron James (groin) and Rui Hachimura (knee) being sidelined, though with both of them returning to action Saturday, Knecht could continue to receive fewer minutes moving forward.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now