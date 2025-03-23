Dalton Knecht News: Efficient in limited run

Knecht amassed six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in seven minutes during Saturday's 146-115 loss to the Bulls.

Knecht was efficient during his extremely limited run in garbage time of a blowout loss. The rookie has received increased playing time of late due to LeBron James (groin) and Rui Hachimura (knee) being sidelined, though with both of them returning to action Saturday, Knecht could continue to receive fewer minutes moving forward.