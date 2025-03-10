Fantasy Basketball
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Gets starting nod Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Knecht will start in Monday's matchup with Brooklyn, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

With LeBron James (groin), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) Rui Hachimura (knee) all ruled out, Knecht looks to fill in for the short-handed Lakers as they take on the Nets. In 12 games this season as a starter, Knecht averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

