Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Good to go against OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Knecht (quadriceps) is available for Friday night's game against the Thunder, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Knecht will play through a right quadriceps injury Friday for a second straight game. He's coming off a 20-point performance against the Kings on Wednesday, and over his last 10 games (including five starts), he has averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 28.0 minutes per game.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
