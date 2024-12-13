Fantasy Basketball
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Heading to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Knecht is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The Lakers will tweak their lineup with the return of Austin Reaves, and the rookie will head to the bench, as his elite shooting ability can be an asset off in the second unit. Knecht is averaging 7.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game off the bench this season.

