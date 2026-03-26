Dalton Knecht News: Heading to G League
The Lakers assigned Knecht to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.
Knecht hasn't seen much run with the Lakers lately, so he'll get an opportunity to suit up for Thursday's clash against Sioux Falls. The club could also recall him in time to join LA for Friday's game against Brooklyn.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalton Knecht See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1867 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action260 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings 2025-26: Top Keepers from All 30 Teams288 days ago
-
DFS NBA
Underdog Best Ball: NBA Playoff Rankings and Strategy342 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategies for Sunday, April 13347 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalton Knecht See More