Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Heading to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

The Lakers assigned Knecht to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.

Knecht hasn't seen much run with the Lakers lately, so he'll get an opportunity to suit up for Thursday's clash against Sioux Falls. The club could also recall him in time to join LA for Friday's game against Brooklyn.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
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