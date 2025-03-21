Dalton Knecht News: Hits for 17 in spot start

Knecht amassed 17 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-89 loss to the Bucks.

With almost the entire Lakers starting five in street clothes, including LeBron James (groin) and Luka Doncic (ankle), Knecht tied fellow rookie Bronny James for the team scoring lead. Knecht has found a rhythm in March, scoring in double digits in nine of 11 contests (three starts) while averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.5 assists and shooting 41.1 percent from long distance.