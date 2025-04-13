Dalton Knecht News: In starting lineup Sunday

Knecht will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Knecht will be a starter for the 16th time during his rookie campaign Sunday. The talented scorer has averaged 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from deep while in the first unit for Los Angeles.