Dalton Knecht News: Invisible in win

Knecht scored zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and grabbed one rebound in 11 minutes in Thursday's 111-102 win over the Timberwolves.

Knecht had virtually no impact in Thursday's win, missing a pair of jump shots and free throws. Since returning to the Lakers as part of the rescinded Mark Williams trade, the rookie has seen his playing time and effectiveness dwindle. In his six games back, the 23-year-old wing is averaging just 3.7 points on 29.2 percent shooting in 12.2 minutes per game.