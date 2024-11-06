Fantasy Basketball
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Joins starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 4:48pm

Knecht moves into the starting lineup Wednesday versus Memphis while Rui Hachimura (illness) is unavailable, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Knecht enters the first start of his NBA career having exceeded 15 minutes of action on four occasions thus far, but his playing time has fluctuated overall. Knecht is a candidate to receive a steady diet of spot-up looks for a Lakers lineup in need of shooting.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
