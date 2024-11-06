Dalton Knecht News: Joins starting lineup
Knecht moves into the starting lineup Wednesday versus Memphis while Rui Hachimura (illness) is unavailable, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Knecht enters the first start of his NBA career having exceeded 15 minutes of action on four occasions thus far, but his playing time has fluctuated overall. Knecht is a candidate to receive a steady diet of spot-up looks for a Lakers lineup in need of shooting.
