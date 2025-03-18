Fantasy Basketball
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Keeps producing off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 4:26am

Knecht had 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 20 minutes during Monday's 125-109 win over San Antonio.

Knecht has been putting up solid numbers off the bench, and the rookie out of Tennessee continues to make a case to see regular second-unit minutes. Knecht has scored in double digits in seven of his last nine appearances, averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in that stretch while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three.

