Dalton Knecht News: Leading scorer in Friday's loss

Knecht closed Friday's 101-93 loss to the Thunder with 20 points (7-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes.

The rookie led the Lakers in scoring as he continues to take on a bigger role in the offense. Knecht has started six of the last eight games and scored at least 14 points in each start, averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 boards and 4.8 threes in 34.0 minutes over those six outings.