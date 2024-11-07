Fantasy Basketball
Dalton Knecht

Dalton Knecht News: Left off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Knecht (jaw) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the 76ers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Knecht left Wednesday's clash with the Grizzlies after taking a shot to the mouth, but the issue isn't serious enough to keep him from Friday's game. He should be available to play a full complement of minutes and is averaging 17.1 minutes through the first eight appearances of his young NBA career.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
