Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Not expected to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 10, 2025 at 5:59pm

Knecht (personal) is not expected to play Monday against the Jazz, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Knecht was traded to the Hornets on the deal that would've sent Mark Williams (not injury related) to Los Angeles, but the rookie is back in LA since the deal got rescinded. However, Knecht landed in LA on Sunday, so he's not expected to suit up Monday, although the plan is for him to play Wednesday, according to Woike.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now