Dalton Knecht News: Not expected to play Monday

Knecht (personal) is not expected to play Monday against the Jazz, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Knecht was traded to the Hornets on the deal that would've sent Mark Williams (not injury related) to Los Angeles, but the rookie is back in LA since the deal got rescinded. However, Knecht landed in LA on Sunday, so he's not expected to suit up Monday, although the plan is for him to play Wednesday, according to Woike.