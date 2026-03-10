Dalton Knecht News: Practicing in G League
The Lakers assigned Knecht to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Tuesday.
Knecht is expected to take part in practice with South Bay but should be recalled ahead of Los Angeles' home game Tuesday versus the Timberwolves.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalton Knecht See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1851 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action244 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings 2025-26: Top Keepers from All 30 Teams272 days ago
-
DFS NBA
Underdog Best Ball: NBA Playoff Rankings and Strategy326 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategies for Sunday, April 13331 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalton Knecht See More