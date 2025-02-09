Dalton Knecht News: Questionable to face Utah on Monday

Knecht (personal) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

The rookie first-rounder was sent to the Hornets in exchange for Mark Williams (not injury related) on Thursday, though Knecht is set to return to Los Angeles after the deal was rescinded Saturday. Knecht has put together a solid rookie season thus far, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 10.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per contest. With LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Monday, Knecht could see an uptick in playing time if he's able to suit up.