Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Recalled from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

The Lakers recalled Knecht from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Knecht is now available off the bench for the Lakers' game against the Timberwolves. He hasn't seen double-digit minutes since the Feb. 10 loss to the Spurs, and Knecht may not see the court at all versus Minnesota.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
