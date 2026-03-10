Dalton Knecht News: Recalled from G League
The Lakers recalled Knecht from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
Knecht is now available off the bench for the Lakers' game against the Timberwolves. He hasn't seen double-digit minutes since the Feb. 10 loss to the Spurs, and Knecht may not see the court at all versus Minnesota.
