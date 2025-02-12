Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Rejoining rotation Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 6:35pm

Lakers head coach JJ Redick said that Knecht will be part of the rotation for Wednesday's game against Utah, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Knecht is poised to play for the first time since the Lakers traded him to the Hornets last week before rescinding the trade after center Mark Williams failed to pass his physical. The Hornets have disputed the Lakers' medical findings on Williams and are still looking to push the trade through, but Knecht looks as though he'll continue to suit up for Los Angeles even while the situation remains unresolved. The rookie first-round pick is averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 0.9 assists in 20.7 minutes per game over his 48 appearances with the Lakers on the season.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now