Dalton Knecht News: Rejoins parent club

The Lakers recalled Knecht from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday.

Knecht will rejoin the Lakers for Thursday's game against the Bulls after he made his second G League appearance of the season Wednesday. In South Bay's 123-116 win over the Iowa Wolves, Knecht played a team-high 34 minutes and finished with 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
