Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Returns to parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 12:28pm

The Lakers recalled Knecht from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

The parent club was off Saturday, so Knecht was assigned to South Bay for the club's regular-season finale in order to pick up some meaningful run. The second-year wing finished Saturday's 140-132 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce with 18 points (4-10 FG, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes. Knecht hasn't been a rotation player at the NBA level for most of the season, but he could get some minutes Monday against the Wizards with Luka Doncic (suspension) unavailable and Marcus Smart (ankle) uncertain to play.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalton Knecht See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalton Knecht See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
70 days ago
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action
NBA
NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
263 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings 2025-26: Top Keepers from All 30 Teams
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings 2025-26: Top Keepers from All 30 Teams
Author Image
Alex Barutha
291 days ago
Underdog Best Ball: NBA Playoff Rankings and Strategy
NBA
Underdog Best Ball: NBA Playoff Rankings and Strategy
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
345 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategies for Sunday, April 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategies for Sunday, April 13
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
350 days ago