Dalton Knecht News: Rookie gets back on track

Knecht chipped in 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 115-113 win over Golden State.

Following the injury suffered by Anthony Davis, Knecht saw more time on the floor on Christmas Day against the Warriors. The rookie forward was highly productive in 25 minutes and might get more minutes if Davis misses time, especially with the Lakers already without Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt.