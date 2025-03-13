Fantasy Basketball
Dalton Knecht News: Scores 10 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Knecht amassed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 loss to the Bucks.

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves combined for more than half of the team's points in this loss to Milwaukee, and Knecht was the lone other player who scored in double digits outside of those two. The rookie sharpshooter has been turning things around following a subpar stretch in February. He's scored in double digits in all but one of his six appearances in March despite starting just once in that stretch.

