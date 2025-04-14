Dalton Knecht News: Scores 27 points in starting role

Knecht ended with 27 points (9-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks over 37 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Knecht made the most of this spot start Sunday and posted an impressive line, finishing among the leading scorers for the Lakers in what turned out to be a blowout loss. The Lakers locked up the third seed in the Western Conference standings and will begin their playoff run against the Timberwolves on Saturday. Knecht figures to hold a role off the bench in the postseason, so fantasy managers who decide to trust him shouldn't expect this kind of stat line on a regular basis. He finished the regular season with averages of 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 37.6 percent from three in 78 appearances (16 starts).