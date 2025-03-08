Dalton Knecht News: Scores nine points from bench

Knecht accumulated nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Celtics.

Knecht's role is likely to expand due to LeBron James' groin injury, although there's no word on who will be the first man up in his absence. Rui Hachimura (knee) is sidelined for at least another week, and he would have been in line for the biggest boost if he was healthy. It's entirely possible that coach JJ Redick will take a small-ball approach with what he has available, and that could result in an enhanced role for the rookie.