Dalton Knecht News: Shooting struggles continue
Knecht accumulated six points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 17 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 win over the Trail Blazers.
Knecht was once considered a contender for NBA Rookie of the Year, but he's been on the decline lately. The first-round pick has shot 23.9 percent from beyond the arc over the last 16 games, which has hurt his chances of being a dependable shooter and scorer off the bench for coach JJ Redick, who used to rave about the rookie standout.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now