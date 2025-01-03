Dalton Knecht News: Shooting struggles continue

Knecht accumulated six points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 17 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Knecht was once considered a contender for NBA Rookie of the Year, but he's been on the decline lately. The first-round pick has shot 23.9 percent from beyond the arc over the last 16 games, which has hurt his chances of being a dependable shooter and scorer off the bench for coach JJ Redick, who used to rave about the rookie standout.