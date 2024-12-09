Dalton Knecht News: Struggles with shot
Knecht logged six points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 victory over Portland.
With LeBron James (foot) missing his first game of the season, Knecht will be disappointed that he couldn't take advantage of the extra usage. Knecht has lost a lot of steam to open December, averaging 6.8 points on 35.7 percent shooting over his last five outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now