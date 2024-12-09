Dalton Knecht News: Struggles with shot

Knecht logged six points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 victory over Portland.

With LeBron James (foot) missing his first game of the season, Knecht will be disappointed that he couldn't take advantage of the extra usage. Knecht has lost a lot of steam to open December, averaging 6.8 points on 35.7 percent shooting over his last five outings.